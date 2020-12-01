1/1
Virgie Fleming Bridges
1937 - 2020
Virgie Fleming Bridges, 83 years old, resident of Baker, was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She entered this world on April 14, 1937, born to Ida and Walter Fleming, Sr., in Pride, LA. Virgie is survived by her sons, William Todd Bridges, Geoffrey Mark Bridges (Renee); grandchildren, Sadie Brooke Bridges, Heather Gayle Bridges, Jordyn Blair Bridges, and James Aden Bridges; 3 great-grandchildren, Maggie Mae Bullock, Charlie Renee Bullock, Renee Bullock, and William Colby Bridges; brother, Jimmy Wayne Fleming; and a host of nieces and nephews. Virgie is preceded in death by her husband, William Gayle Bridges; father, Walter David Fleming; mother, Ida Lee Fleming; brothers, Walter David Fleming, JR., Ronald Earl Fleming, and Glynn Keith Fleming; and sisters, Bobbie Jean Hamilton and Carrol Lee Lee. Serving as pallbearers will be Brandon Rogillio, Tim Fleming, Anthony Fleming, Kevin Fleming, Robert Cotton, and Aden Bridges. Honorary pallbearers will be Scotty Fleming and David Fleming. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, LA on Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 9:00 AM until the Funeral Service at 1:00 PM, officiated by Reverend Kevin Cheatham. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.

Published in The Advocate from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
09:00 - 01:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home
DEC
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home
DEC
3
Service
01:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home
DEC
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home
DEC
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Gardens
