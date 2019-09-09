Virgie Jarreau Sterling Ray, 81, entered the gates of Heaven on September 8, 2019, she was a resident and native of Plaquemine, LA. She is survived by her husband Lonnie W. Ray; daughters; Darlene (Michael) Creel, Sandra (Ronnie) Rockforte, Robin (Mark) Angeron; son, Christopher Sterling, children; Kenny, Tammy, and Candy, and she was a mother figure to so many more. She had 18 grandchildren, and 17 greatgrandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Henry and Rosalie Jarreau; her husband Robert "Bob" Sterling; her son, Jack Keith Jarreau; her granddaughter, Briget Marie Creel; as well as her siblings and other family. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Victory Baptist Church in Plaquemine, LA beginning at 8:00 a.m. until funeral services at 10:30 a.m. conducted by Rev. Garret Brown. Burial will follow in Grace Cemetery in Plaquemine. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home of Walker, LA. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019