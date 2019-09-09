Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virgie Jarreau Sterling Ray. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Virgie Jarreau Sterling Ray, 81, entered the gates of Heaven on September 8, 2019, she was a resident and native of Plaquemine, LA. She is survived by her husband Lonnie W. Ray; daughters; Darlene (Michael) Creel, Sandra (Ronnie) Rockforte, Robin (Mark) Angeron; son, Christopher Sterling, children; Kenny, Tammy, and Candy, and she was a mother figure to so many more. She had 18 grandchildren, and 17 greatgrandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Henry and Rosalie Jarreau; her husband Robert "Bob" Sterling; her son, Jack Keith Jarreau; her granddaughter, Briget Marie Creel; as well as her siblings and other family. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Victory Baptist Church in Plaquemine, LA beginning at 8:00 a.m. until funeral services at 10:30 a.m. conducted by Rev. Garret Brown. Burial will follow in Grace Cemetery in Plaquemine. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home of Walker, LA.

