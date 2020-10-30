Virgie Stablier Germany, resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Oct 28, 2020, at the age of 91. She graduated from St. Joseph's Academy, class of '46. She retired from the Louisiana Dept. of Administration. She pledged Beta Sigma Phi in November 1967 and she was a Torch-bearer degree. She received Beta Sigma Phi's Golden circle with 50 years in 2017. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Broadmoor United Methodist Church. She enjoyed fishing, tigers, pelicans and LSU Baseball and Football Games during her lifetime. She is survived by sons, Albert K. Germany, Jr and wife Carin, and Gary F Germany; and brother Frank Stablier, Jr. She was preceded in death by husband, Albert Kirk Germany, Sr.; mother, Sadie Bourgoyne Stablier; and Father Frank Stablier. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815 on Sunday, Nov. 1 from 4:30 pm- 7 pm and Monday, Nov. 2 from 10 am- 12. Funeral services will be on Monday, Nov. 2 at 12 noon. Deacon Mike Chiappetta will officiate. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park.

