1/1
Virgie Vigier Panepinto
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virgie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virgie Vigier Panepinto was born on October 3, 1920 and peacefully passed away at her home on August 10, 2020 at almost 100 years old. She was a very special lady who loved her family with all her heart. She was so sweet and loved to talk and tell stories of long ago to anyone who wanted to listen. Everyone loved to hear them. She had an incredible memory almost to the very end. Her love for Jesus was so strong and she prayed for everyone daily. We all have peace knowing she is with Jesus and all the loved ones who passed before her, especially her loving husband Frank who she loved dearly. Virgie leaves behind so many who will deeply miss her, her daughter, Karen Mury (Charlie), grandson, Michael Mury (Chantelle); great-grandsons, Garret and Keagan; great-granddaughter, Lily Ruth; great-granddaughter, Lauren Courtney (Bradley); great-great-grandson, Cohen Lane; great-great-granddaughters, Jillian Rose and Everly Grace; sisters, Ethel LeBlanc and Rosemary Zumo; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband of 62 years, Frank Panepinto; granddaughter, Jill Mury Mumfrey; sisters, Gladys Palermo and Nellie Mae Bolotte; and many more family members. We want to thank all of the most loving and caring staff from Amedisys Hospice who took care of her and was always there to help us. A private graveside service was held. The family ask that you please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 12, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved