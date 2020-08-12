Virgie Vigier Panepinto was born on October 3, 1920 and peacefully passed away at her home on August 10, 2020 at almost 100 years old. She was a very special lady who loved her family with all her heart. She was so sweet and loved to talk and tell stories of long ago to anyone who wanted to listen. Everyone loved to hear them. She had an incredible memory almost to the very end. Her love for Jesus was so strong and she prayed for everyone daily. We all have peace knowing she is with Jesus and all the loved ones who passed before her, especially her loving husband Frank who she loved dearly. Virgie leaves behind so many who will deeply miss her, her daughter, Karen Mury (Charlie), grandson, Michael Mury (Chantelle); great-grandsons, Garret and Keagan; great-granddaughter, Lily Ruth; great-granddaughter, Lauren Courtney (Bradley); great-great-grandson, Cohen Lane; great-great-granddaughters, Jillian Rose and Everly Grace; sisters, Ethel LeBlanc and Rosemary Zumo; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband of 62 years, Frank Panepinto; granddaughter, Jill Mury Mumfrey; sisters, Gladys Palermo and Nellie Mae Bolotte; and many more family members. We want to thank all of the most loving and caring staff from Amedisys Hospice who took care of her and was always there to help us. A private graveside service was held. The family ask that you please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.