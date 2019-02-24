Virgil Edca Stiles May 10, 1929 - February 23, 2019. Virgil stiles passed from us peacefully with his children & wife present. He is survived by his wife, Erlene Roshto Stiles, his children, Daron Stiles, Paul Stiles & Rhonda Stiles Courtney, son-in-law Richard Courtney and his 2 grandchildren, Lily Courtney & Ellen Stiles. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, February 26th, 12:30pm at The Louisiana National Cemetery, 303 West Mt. Pleasant Rd., Zachary La 70791. All are welcome. No funeral home visitation is scheduled. A memorial will be announced at a later time. For more information contact Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home.
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home
1553 Wooddale Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
225-927-1640
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2019