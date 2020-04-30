A resident of Plaquemine, LA affectionately known as "Mathie" left her earthy body and gained her wings on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Our Lady Of The Lake Hospital. Virginia leaves to cherish her memories her husband of forty-six years Roger Dickerson; one son, Joseph Cain; four daughters, Ava, Anna, Erica and Ashley Cain; two brothers; two sisters; five sister-in-laws; twenty grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one Godchild and other relatives and friends. Limited Viewing on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 5 p.m. and Private burial interment in St. Louis Cemetery on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 10 a.m.

