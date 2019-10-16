Virginia "BeeBe" Tmbers , a lifelong resident of Plaquemine passed away Tuesday October 08, 2019 at her Goddaughter Karen's residence at the age of 85. She retired from Dow Chemical. Visiting Friday October 18, 2019 2:00pm until 6:00pm at 25325 La Highway 1 Plaquemine, La. Religious Service Saturday October 19, at 10:00am at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church 2303 Talbot Dr. Plaquemine, La conducted by Pastor Clyde McNell. Interment in Church Cemetery. She is survived by Son Ronnie (Elizabeth) Timbers, Nieces, Nephews, Numerous other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Plaquemine.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019