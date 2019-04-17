Ellen Virginia "Maw Maw Poon" Smith Temple passed away on Tuesday April 16, 2019 at 9:00 pm, surrounded by her family. She was 91 years old. Maw Maw was a caring and loving wife, mother and grandmother. "Poon" enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Robert "Bob" Temple; three brothers, William "Dub" Smith and wife Lula, Reginald Smith and wife Faye, Felix Smith; two sister, Vivian Robinson, Margie Connor; her parents Ike and Mary Clementine Smith; son in law, Johnny Brunson Sr. and her grandson in law Rob Boulton. She is survived by her children Betty Brunson, Sandra Venable, Gary Temple and Paige Huff, Kathy Matison and husband John; sister in law Nona Smith; seven grandchildren, Johnny Brunson, Jr and wife Sonia, Mary Ellen Boulton, Noah Temple, Lanny Speights, Waylon Temple, Mike Matison, Justin Huff; eight great grandchildren, Maggie Speights, Ashlyn and Devin Boulton, Myriah, Savannah, Brody and Lydia Temple, Dylan Brunson and one great great-grandchild J. J. Temple. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, in Central on Friday April 19, 2019 from 10am until Celebration of Life Service at 12pm, conducted by Rev. Jimmy Burton. Burial will in Hillcrest memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Johnny Brunson, Noah Temple, Lanny Speights, Waylon Temple, Dylan Brunson and Devin Boulton. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019