Virginia Ann Amedio "Nana" Guercio
Luke 23:43 "And Jesus said unto him, verily I say unto thee, today shalt thou be with me in paradise." And this, so God did. Our hearts are filled with sorrow as we mourn the passing of our beloved "Nana" and grandmother, Virginia Ann Amedio Guercio, age 99. A native of Hammond and resident of White Castle, Virginia was taken by Jesus on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Virginia's survivors include her three grandchildren, John Guercio (Angie); Jill Guercio Holton (Cloyd "Cowboy"); Janet Guercio Binning (Matthew); five great-grandchildren, Nicole and Preston Stevens, Joel "Brett" Hebert II, and Lennox and Sullivan Binning; Godchild Charlton Bajon; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding in passing and rejoining her in Heaven are her husband of 35 years, Dominick Raymond Guercio; son, Dominick "Nick" Joseph Guercio; daughter-in-law, Charmelle Ishmael Guercio; mother and father, Calogero "Kelly" and Josephine Giacone Amedio; ten Amedio siblings, Paul, Catherine, Jasper, Lawrence, Louis, Anne, Joseph, Anthony, Samuel, and Kelly, Jr. A young Virginia married a WWII U.S. soldier, worked as a telephone operator, and served as manager/bookkeeper of D.R. Guercio Texaco & Shell Service Stations, and Guercio Tire. She was an avid member of the Catholic Church with a devotion to Jesus Christ and the Blessed Mother. She had a love for the Rosary, nurturing her family and grandchildren, St. Joseph's Altar Society, Catholic Daughters, Sodality of Our Lady, and Madonna Chapel. She enjoyed cooking and baking Italian cuisine and cookies, and bowling with the McDuffie Bowling Team for 40+ years. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church in White Castle, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM, celebrated by Father Tim Grimes. Burial to final resting place at the White Castle Cemetery will follow. Serving as pallbearers will be John Guercio, Preston Stevens, Brett Hebert, Cloyd "Cowboy" Holton, Matthew Binning, and Charlton Bajon. We wish to extend our deepest gratitude to Drs. Falgoust and Green, and all of the caring staff at Iberville Oaks. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 17, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
Thank You.
