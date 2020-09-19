"Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened and I will give you rest." A 10:00 a.m. memorial mass will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 445 Marquette Ave. in Baton Rouge, La. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 for Virginia Anne Watkins Naquin. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. in the back of church. Masks are required. Virginia went home to meet her Lord and Savior, on Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was a devoted wife to her late husband Gordon for 61 years, as well as a wonderful mother and friend. She always had a bright smile on her face to all she came across. Virginia had a passion for cooking, sewing, horses and boating. She also loved spending time at car shows with her husband and friends, and looked forward to weekends to watch her three grandchildren play various sports. She loved taking care of her 28 acre home where she cared for her beloved horses and various pets, especially her puppy, Mandy. Virginia was born in Bogalusa, La., and grew up in Baton Rouge where she attended St. Joseph's Academy. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends, both old and new, including those she met during her brief stay at Amber Terrace assisted living facility. She is survived by her daughter, Kelli Naquin Spring, grandchildren, Sadie Kate, Garret Gordon, and Hollis Anne Spring also her brother Edward Watkins, her nieces Cheryl Watkins, Kristen Landry, and nephew Matthew Fiske. She is also survived by her sister in law Suzanne Naquin Fiske and her husband Thomas Fiske. She was preceded in death by her husband Gordon E. Naquin, her son "Skipper" Naquin, her father Armond Peter Watkins, mother Margie Smith Watkins, and brother "Tibby" Watkins. Virginia spent her last days enjoying time with new friends playing Bingo, spending afternoons in the court yard and attending various themed parties and happy hours at her new assisted living facility. We would like to thank the staff at Amber Terrace for their exceptional care and also the staff from Clarity Hospice for their attentiveness during this difficult time.

