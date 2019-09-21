Virginia B. "Nonnie" Simon was such a good person and put everyone's welfare before her own, she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and had a special passion for stray animals. She passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the age of 75. She was a resident of Plaquemine and native of Mansura. Visitation will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Plaquemine on Tuesday, September 24th from 11am until Mass of Christian Burial at 1pm celebrated by Father Jason Palermo. Inurnment in Grace Memorial Park Mausoleum. All are invited to join the family at St John Church Hall after the inurnment. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Charles J. Simon Jr.; daughter, Denise Simon; two sons, Terry Simon and wife Tonya, Blaine Simon and wife Leah; eight grandchildren, Christopher Simon and wife Nina, Catherine Stout and husband Robert, Cameron Cage, Eon Simon and wife Erin, Terryn Simon, Nick Simon and wife Reema, Trent Simon and wife Madison and Charlie Simon; eight great-grandchildren, Colton, Ella, Hayes, Eli, Parker, Wesley, Reed and Emily; sister, Joanne Bernard and husband Leonard Bernard; brother, Valerie Joseph "VJ" Bernard and wife Patricia Gremillion Bernard. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Eugenia Lemoine Bernard. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. www.nationalmssociety.org We love you Nonnie!
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 21 to Sept. 24, 2019