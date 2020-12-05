1/
Virginia "Ginger" Bunch
Virginia "Ginger" Bunch, 81, a resident of Bluff Creek, LA, died on Thursday, December 3, 2020. She was retired after working for the East Feliciana School Board, Feliciana Meat, Audubon Library, and Folkes Vo-Tech. There will be a visitation at the Bluff Creek Baptist Church on Monday, December 7, 2020, from 9:30 am until funeral services at 11 am, conducted by Bro. Carty Townsend. Burial will be in the church cemetery. She is survived by two daughters, Traci Munn and husband Bubba; Staci "Little Bit" Jackson; brother Terry Davis and his wife Pat; brother-in-law Parnell Jenkins; five grandchildren Kyle Munn, Jason Munn, Paden Munn, Dally Munn, and Ian Jackson; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry "Darlin" Bunch; son Jerry "J.J." Bunch Jr., sister Dixie Jenkins; brother Floyd Davis, and parents Walter and Virginia Davis. Pallbearers will be Kyle Munn, Paden Munn, Ian Jackson, Brother Bunch, Jeff Jenkins, and B.J. Davis. Honorary pallbearers will be Talmadge Bunch, Lonnie Morris, and Todd Morris. She was proud to have served as a pianist for the Bluff Creek Baptist Church and the Bluff Creek Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home. The family wishes to thank Grace Nursing Home and Hospice of Baton Rouge for their loving care. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Bluff Creek Baptist Church
DEC
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bluff Creek Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton, LA - Clinton
10761 Bank Street
Clinton, LA 70722
225-683-5176
