Virginia Cruz, a lifelong resident of Plaquemine, passed away Friday June 28, 2019 at the age of 68 at The Carpenter House. Visiting Monday July 01, 2019 at 5:00 pm and Religious Service Tuesday July 02, 2109 at 10:00 am, both at Faith Tabernacle, 32655 Bayou Sorrel, Plaquemine, LA 70764. Interment in Grace Memorial Cemetery. She is survived by daughter, Laurie (Audias) Hernandez; son, Jason Coletti; sisters, Francis Disotell and Helen Kelly; brothers, Frank Sr, Jessie Sr, Charles, Albert Jr, Henry, Johnny, Mose, Sammy Williams; 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, godchild, Ginger McBride, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Juan Cruz. Professional services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 29 to July 2, 2019