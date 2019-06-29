Virginia Cruz

Service Information
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA
70757
(225)-625-2383
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:00 PM
Faith Tabernacle
32655 Bayou Sorrel
Plaquemine, LA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Faith Tabernacle
32655 Bayou Sorrel
Plaquemine, LA
View Map
Obituary
Virginia Cruz, a lifelong resident of Plaquemine, passed away Friday June 28, 2019 at the age of 68 at The Carpenter House. Visiting Monday July 01, 2019 at 5:00 pm and Religious Service Tuesday July 02, 2109 at 10:00 am, both at Faith Tabernacle, 32655 Bayou Sorrel, Plaquemine, LA 70764. Interment in Grace Memorial Cemetery. She is survived by daughter, Laurie (Audias) Hernandez; son, Jason Coletti; sisters, Francis Disotell and Helen Kelly; brothers, Frank Sr, Jessie Sr, Charles, Albert Jr, Henry, Johnny, Mose, Sammy Williams; 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, godchild, Ginger McBride, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Juan Cruz. Professional services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
