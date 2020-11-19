Virginia Durrett Worley was born in Strong, Arkansas on May 5, 1925 and passed away November 16, 2020 in Baton Rouge. She spent her final days at home with her family and loved ones. Virginia graduated from LSU in 1948 with a degree in Voice Performance. While at LSU she sang in the Chancel Choir at First United Methodist Church, were she met her beloved husband of 64 years, Gene Worley. During her professional life as an educator, she was a teacher and principal who touched the lives of countless students and faculty. She spent several years teaching in Nashville, TN, followed by several years teaching 6th grade at Highland Elementary in Baton Rouge. Many will remember her as one of the truly legendary elementary school principals in EBR Parish during the 70's, 80's and early 90's. In 1976, after several years in her first administrative position at Claiborne Elementary, she was appointed Principal of Wildwood Elementary where she served until her retirement in 1992. Some of her most cherished post-retirement memories were of casual community encounters with families of former students who thanked her for the overwhelmingly positive influence she had on their children's lives. During their long marriage, Virginia and Gene enjoyed traveling abroad where they always met new friends, some of whom became regular visitors to Baton Rouge. Virginia was an avid reader, cook and knitter. She was a devoted member of First United Methodist Church. She took great pride in the work she and her knitting circle did making prayer shawls for families in need. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Willie Edna Durrett, brother William Durrett, sister Ruth Durrett, and her husband Arthur Gene Worley. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law David and Charlene Worley; daughter and son-in-law Tricia and Willis Delony; grandchildren Kari Worley Roucher, Christopher Worley, Craig Delony, Mary Claire Delony and Ben Delony; nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. The family expresses gratitude and love to Frances Collins, Virginia's caregiver and companion for two-and-a-half years. The family will gather privately to honor Virginia. At a later date, a larger gathering is planned to celebrate her life with extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church Music Program, The LSU Foundation – Liddle Memorial Piano Scholarship, or an organization of individual choice in her honor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store