Virginia Ellis D'Abadie, a native of Vidalia, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on August 29, 2019 at the age of 85. Virginia retired as a real estate agent from C.J. Brown Realtors in Baton Rouge. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Wade "Spanky" D'Abadie; daughter, Tanya Renee D'Abadie; sister-in-law, Martha Ellis; numerous nieces and nephews; and special canine companion, Princeton Joseph D'Abadie. She was preceded in death by her parents, George W. Ellis Sr. and Zell Ellis; and brother, George W. Ellis Jr. A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge. A special thanks to the caring staff at AMG Specialty Hospital in Zachary, and family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Rabenhorst East Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, 2019