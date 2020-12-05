1/
Virginia Ginger Dippel Reames
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia (Ginger) Dippel Reames, the "world's greatest biscuit maker," age 83, of St. Francisville, LA, passed away in her home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. The plaque proclaiming her biscuit making skills, given to her by a family friend, still hangs in her kitchen where, in addition to the daily morning biscuits, she prepared Sunday dinners of cornbread, fresh vegetables, and pot roast every week for her family. She had many loves-flocks of hummingbirds and other birds at her many feeders, Peace roses, the countless dogs of her life, completing the Jumble puzzle from the Baton Rouge Advocate every day, Hallmark movies, Elvis Presley, wind chimes, the Great Smoky Mountains, watching for her night blooming cereus to bloom, the LSU Tigers, the magic of Christmas lights, and the color pink. Virginia was also a devoted correspondent who sent hand written letters and cards to family and friends for every occasion and never missed a birthday. Virginia, known to her family and friends as Ginger, was a lifelong resident of St. Francisville. She was born on Royal St. in her grandparent's home named Propinquity. She survived polio and meningitis at age twelve and after a lengthy stay at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, she returned home in a wheelchair. Ginger eventually regained her ability to walk and later graduated from St. Francisville High School and attended LSU. She left her studies to marry and raise a family. She worked as a teacher's aide and library assistant in West Feliciana Public Schools and assisted her father as a bookkeeper for his many businesses including the Ford Dealership and Texaco Distributorship in St. Francisville. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Virginia Dippel, her sister, Hazel Stutzman, and her brothers, Gordon E. and Danny Dippel. She is survived by her husband, Eddie Harold Reames Sr., to whom she was married for 64 years. Eddie and Virginia began dating at a 4-H picnic in 9th grade and were never separated until he was moved to Grace Health and Rehab Center in Slaughter, LA in February of this year. She is also survived by her children and their spouses Mary Reames, Ed and Julie Reames, Ruth Caillouet and Barbara Holland, and Al and Bonnie Reames; her grandchildren Daniel Caillouet and his wife Shira, Greg Parr and his wife Adie, Dylan Reames and his wife Leanne, Trace Reames and his fiancé Kaylan Wood, and Allison Reames; her great grandchildren Samantha Bradley, Harper and Paisley Caillouet, Adelyn and Aubrey Parr, Haley Reames, and Hudson Reames. After several months in hospice care at home, Virginia died peacefully in the bed in which she was born. The family will gather for a private burial in St. Francisville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association to fund critical research and family support for the disease that has taken her beloved Eddie from their home. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.rabenhorst.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved