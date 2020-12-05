Virginia (Ginger) Dippel Reames, the "world's greatest biscuit maker," age 83, of St. Francisville, LA, passed away in her home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. The plaque proclaiming her biscuit making skills, given to her by a family friend, still hangs in her kitchen where, in addition to the daily morning biscuits, she prepared Sunday dinners of cornbread, fresh vegetables, and pot roast every week for her family. She had many loves-flocks of hummingbirds and other birds at her many feeders, Peace roses, the countless dogs of her life, completing the Jumble puzzle from the Baton Rouge Advocate every day, Hallmark movies, Elvis Presley, wind chimes, the Great Smoky Mountains, watching for her night blooming cereus to bloom, the LSU Tigers, the magic of Christmas lights, and the color pink. Virginia was also a devoted correspondent who sent hand written letters and cards to family and friends for every occasion and never missed a birthday. Virginia, known to her family and friends as Ginger, was a lifelong resident of St. Francisville. She was born on Royal St. in her grandparent's home named Propinquity. She survived polio and meningitis at age twelve and after a lengthy stay at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, she returned home in a wheelchair. Ginger eventually regained her ability to walk and later graduated from St. Francisville High School and attended LSU. She left her studies to marry and raise a family. She worked as a teacher's aide and library assistant in West Feliciana Public Schools and assisted her father as a bookkeeper for his many businesses including the Ford Dealership and Texaco Distributorship in St. Francisville. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Virginia Dippel, her sister, Hazel Stutzman, and her brothers, Gordon E. and Danny Dippel. She is survived by her husband, Eddie Harold Reames Sr., to whom she was married for 64 years. Eddie and Virginia began dating at a 4-H picnic in 9th grade and were never separated until he was moved to Grace Health and Rehab Center in Slaughter, LA in February of this year. She is also survived by her children and their spouses Mary Reames, Ed and Julie Reames, Ruth Caillouet and Barbara Holland, and Al and Bonnie Reames; her grandchildren Daniel Caillouet and his wife Shira, Greg Parr and his wife Adie, Dylan Reames and his wife Leanne, Trace Reames and his fiancé Kaylan Wood, and Allison Reames; her great grandchildren Samantha Bradley, Harper and Paisley Caillouet, Adelyn and Aubrey Parr, Haley Reames, and Hudson Reames. After several months in hospice care at home, Virginia died peacefully in the bed in which she was born. The family will gather for a private burial in St. Francisville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association
to fund critical research and family support for the disease that has taken her beloved Eddie from their home.