Service Information Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home 5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD New Orleans , LA 70124 (504)-486-6331 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church 4640 Canal Street New Orleans , LA Funeral Mass 12:00 PM St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church 4640 Canal Street New Orleans , LA

Virginia Guarino Lorusso, 91, passed away peacefully at home on December 25, 2019. She was born in Pointe Coupee Parish on August 7, 1928. Virginia attended pre-nursing at Louisiana State University and graduated from the Registered Nursing program at the Charity School of Nursing. She was proud of her work caring for patients in the polio wards and performing genetic research at Tulane University. She embraced her roots from Pointe Coupee, where she gained a lifelong love of creole cooking, but also relished being a New Orleanian. Virginia enjoyed the opera and the symphony, and during carnival season could often be found in the French Quarter or at a Mardi Gras tableau ball. She had an affinity for politics and was a member of the Alliance for Good Government. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Josephine Guarino of New Roads, and her brother Russell Guarino of Lafayette. She is survived by her devoted husband of 56 years, Nicholas D. Lorusso; her two sons, Dr. Giovanni D. Lorusso (Jenny) and Nicholas J. Lorusso (Michelle); brothers Dr. Guy Guarino of Hickory, North Carolina and Joe Guarino, Jr. of Glynn, Louisiana; and Sister Mary CSJ. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Nicholas D. Lorusso II, Gabriella L. Lorusso, Sophia E. Lorusso, Giovanni C. Lorusso, Isabella M. Lorusso and Katherine O. Lorusso; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 4640 Canal Street, New Orleans on Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 p.m., followed by a Christian Burial at Lake Lawn Metairie Cemetery. Reverend Anthony McGinn, SJ, Pastor of Immaculate Conception Jesuit Church, will be Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 1 to Jan. 4, 2020

