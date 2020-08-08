1/1
Virginia Herrington "Inez" Summers
Proverbs 31:28 - Her children arise up and call her blessed her husband also and he praises her. Virginia "Inez" Herrington Summers, age 82, went to be with her Lord on August 7, 2020. Inez graduated from Monticello High School. She was a phenomenal bowler, having won many tournaments and even bowled in the Senior Olympics. She also enjoyed skating which is where she met the love of her life, Joe Wayne Summers. Survived by her four children, Jo Ann (Robbie) Harrison, Teresa (Danton) Landess, Pam (Chuck) Pitre and Michael ( Stacy) Summers. Along with the ones who called her Nana - Tyler, Stepfanie, Cale, Matt, Raeanne, Jessica, Christina, Joel, Shelby and Michael. She also had 8 great children. She is also survived by four siblings, Bobby Joe, Katie, Lena and Dan. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Joe Wayne Summers along with her father and mother, D.J and Lena Herrington and brothers, Delma, Roy, Robert, Kent and Jerry. She was a member of Amite Baptist Church. Special thanks to Emma and the staff at Maison de Fleur along with Bridgeway Hospice. Service will be from 10 - 2 at Seale Funeral Home on August 10, 2020 with graveside services at Amite Baptist Church. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Service
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
AUG
10
Graveside service
Amite Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Memories & Condolences

