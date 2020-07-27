Virginia Irene Miller passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 25, 2020, at the age of 87. She was born September 9, 1932, to Lawrence and Mary Aucoin and was a native of Baker, Louisiana, where she graduated from Baker High School in 1950. She was a loving mother to Patricia Lynn Korfhage (Jack) of Baton Rouge, LA, Carol Sue Mendoza (Tommy) of St. Amant, LA, and Clyde Miller (Susan) of San Diego, CA. She raised her children with love while living in numerous locations across southern Louisiana and southeast Texas, finally settling in Prairieville, Louisiana. She retired from Matlack, Inc., and in retirement she enjoyed reading, watching LSU and Saints football, as well as spending time with family. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Lawrence. In addition to her children, she is survived by her sisters, Carol June Draper, Norma Jean Cook (Tom) and Henry "Butch" Aucoin (Valerie). She is also survived by grandchildren, Leslie Mendoza Andre, Ryan Mendoza, Kelli Miller, Clint Miller (Patty); and great-grandchildren, IV., Andre, Ashton Cox, Madelyn Miller and Waylon Miller. A graveside service will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 2pm. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Carpenter House Hospice for the kind care that they gave to her. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.