Virginia Johnson
Virginia Johnson entered into eternal rest on July 4, 2020 at the age of 71. Survived by her daughter, Monica Johnson; granddaughter, Gentle Johnson and great-grandchild, Demi Williams. Preceded in death by her husband, Morrison Johnson and daughter, Learice Johnson. Visitation Saturday, July 11, 2020 1:00 pm until religious service at 2:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Alma Cemetery, Lakeland, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
