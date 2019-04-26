Virginia Lee Hageman Hofmeister was born on August 30, 1928 and passed away on April 18, 2019. She was the wife of George Carl Hofmeister (deceased). She is survived by their children: George Carl, Jr., Lisa L. and Eric L. Hofmeister; and was grandmother of Sariah C. Sizemore, Brooke, Brittany (deceased), Kristen, and Chase Hofmeister. Among Virginia's many accomplishments, she was a Registered National Genealogist; and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Louisiana, holding both local and state offices. She started the first chapter of the Colonial Dames in Louisiana, and held the office of National Historian. As such, she laid a bronze plaque at the grave of Pocahontas in London, England. She was a member of the Pittsburgh Blockhouse Society, the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Society, the Merovingian Society, and the Magna Carta Dames. In February of 1984, she was named Honorary Mayor-President of Baton Rouge, and later that year, the governor of Kentucky commissioned her Kentucky Colonel, the highest title of honor given by that Commonwealth. Our mother was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother – gracious, regal, and kind. She will be sorely missed.