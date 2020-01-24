Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Lee Hammett 'Ginnie' Major. View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Memorial service 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM New Roads First United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia (Ginnie) Lee Hammett Major, born June 3rd, 1947 passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, January 19th. Ginnie, known to most as Honey, was born in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Honey received her PhD (Poydras High Diploma) in May 1965 and went on to work at Pointe Coupee General Hospital. Honey spent many years caring for all who entered through the hospital doors as well as, all of her co-workers. Honey fostered more than 50 children over the years. She was a selfless lady who wanted nothing more than to let all know that they were loved. Honey opened her home to many who were lost, left behind, homeless, broken, or maybe just needing to feel Loved. No one ever left Honey's home hungry; whether you were hungry for love, or compassion, someone to listen to your strife, you would always depart Honeys home with a fullness that could not be beat. Honey was a gourmet chef and everyone's mom. She loved unconditionally, but if she became disappointed with you, you were definitely going to hear about it, however, Honey's love could never be diminished nor impaired. Honey gave so much, to so many, never expecting anything in return, except for you to be happy. Honey is survived by her children, Kelli (Robert) Gremillion, Chad (Patricia) Major, James (Kelly) German, Micah Meyers (Alexis Russo), Richard (Mari) Martinell, Jerry Luevano, Michael Dylan VanNatta, Hunter Littleton; eight grandchildren, Logan Hall (Donald Moore), Brennan Major, Dalton Major, Keegan Major, Kellen Martinell, Kayleb Martinell, Karson Martinell, Koraline Martinell; one great grandchild, Charlotte Moore; sister, Millie (Al) McVey, a host of other relatives, nieces, and nephews. Honey was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Cecil Hammett and Thelma Graham Hammett. The family would like to express their gratitude to Ashley Cerniglia for whom Honey shared her home with the last several months. A memorial will be held for Honey at New Roads First United Methodist Church on Monday, January 27th from 9:00 am until 12 pm. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to Honey's favorite charity - Methodist Children's Home ( mch.org ) or by calling 1-800-853-1272. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27, 2020

