Virginia Lee Heusel Morris, age 92, entered the gates of Heaven on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Virginia was born in Wheeling, West Virginia on November 15, 1927 to Clarence and Ethel Heusel. After attending Business College, she worked for the Federal Government in Canton, Ohio where she met the love of her life, Brady Morris, Jr. in late 1945. They were married in Wheeling, West Virginia on January 19, 1946, and soon after moved to Vicksburg, Mississippi. She was retired from the Corps of Engineers at Waterways Experiment Station in Vicksburg, Mississippi. In their golden years, they moved to Zachary, Louisiana to be near to their youngest daughter and son in law. Virginia was predeceased by her parents, Clarence and Ethel Heusel, sisters, Betty Heusel McFarland, Dorothy Heusel Bringman, and brother, Clarence Heusel, Jr., and daughter, Sharon Morris Manning. Survivors include a daughter, Janet Morris Hatcher (Jack) of Zachary; grandsons, Kevin Hatcher (Kim) of Donaldsonville, Denton Hatcher (Molly) of Baton Rouge, granddaughters, Stephanie Manning of Foley, Alabama, Ronna McLaughlin (James) of St. Amant, Tera Muscate (Paul) of Fairhope, Alabama, and Brittany (Heath) of Jackson, Mississippi; fourteen great grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews. Services will be held in Zachary, Louisiana at Charlet Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 9:30 am until services at 11:00 am officiated by Rev. Kelly Dotson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the , 3100 Samford Ave., Shreveport, Louisiana 71103.