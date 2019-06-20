Virginia Lucille Martin Queen

Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
809 New Roads St.
New Roads, LA
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
809 New Roads St.
New Roads, LA
Obituary
Virginia Lucille Martin Queen entered into eternal rest on June 13, 2019 at the age of 95 in Monticello, MN. Survived by her daughters, Ruby Queen and Lucille Veal; sons, John Queen and Joseph Mack Gaines; brother, August Samuel Martin. Visitation Saturday, June 22, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, St. Augustine Catholic Church, 809 New Roads St., New Roads, LA. Father Patrick Healy officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 22, 2019
