Virginia Marie Landwehr Plauché, 76, of Cashiers, NC, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Born in New Orleans, LA, she was the daughter of the late Robert Louis Landwehr and Mildred Marie Desforges Landwehr. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Herbert Kay Plauché; children, Jennifer Plauché Brown (Randall), Emilie Plauché Flink (Carl), H. Reiss Plauché (Gina), Catherine Plauché Plauché (Michael) and Virginia Plauché Monsour (Mike); 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Virginia was a graduate of Mount Carmel Academy High School and St. Mary's Dominican College, in New Orleans, LA. She taught high school sciences at Cabrini High School and Isidore Newman School in New Orleans. While pursuing her Masters degree in Botany at Tulane University, she met and married her beloved husband and moved to Baton Rouge. She carried her love of the natural world throughout her life and left a lasting legacy with her environmental activism. She founded "Save the Trees" and changed legislation pertaining to urban tree trimming practices in the state of Louisiana. This caught the attention of the Lieutenant Governor who appointed her as Assistant Secretary, Office of State Parks and Recreation. Virginia was appointed to the Urban Forestry Commission by President George H. W. Bush and was also Vice President of the Baton Rouge Junior League. A scholarship was set up in her name as part of Southern University's Urban Forestry program and the Louisiana Iris "Virginia Plauche" is named for her. In her later years, she and her husband moved to Cashiers where she loved gardening, spending time with her children and grandchildren and making cards to raise money for her church where she was an active member of the Daughters of the King. The Funeral Service, conducted by Rev. Robert Wood, was held on Sunday, January 5, at Church of the Good Shepard in Cashiers. Donations may be made in Virginia's name to or the . Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

