Virginia Marrero Lobb
Virginia Marrero Lobb, 84, a resident of Waxahachie, Texas, and parisher of St. Joseph Catholic church, died peacefully at home on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. She was born in Waveland, Mississippi and was an alumnus of St. Anthony's in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She and her husband lived in Kentucky, Illinois, Louisiana, New Jersey, Ohio, West Virginia, Florida, Delaware, and ultimately Waxahachie, Texas, where they moved to with their children in 1981. She served her community as a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church Altar Society and as a volunteer for St. Vincent de Paul. Virginia enjoyed gardening, antiques, mysteries and classical literature. She was a dedicated wife and mother who provided a beautiful, loving home for her family. She loved her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law like they were her own. Her intuition and humor endeared her to her many friends as well as her children and all of her nieces and nephews. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years James Wilson (Jim) Lobb, her parents Alvin Clarence Marrero and Virginia Elizabeth Marrero (née Bourgeois), and six brothers Alvin, Lucien, Louis, Raymond, Rene, and Donald. She is survived by her son Dan Lobb, daughter Aimee Lobb Rockwood and son-in-law Gary Rockwood, daughter Jennifer Lobb and her fiancé Elliott Carpenter, granddaughter Rachel Rockwood. Services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 with a visitation at 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Boze Mitchell McKibbin Funeral Home in Waxahachie followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Louis Chijioke as celebrant. Interment will follow at the Waxahachie City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home, 511 West Main Street, Waxahachie, Texas.

Published in The Advocate from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
09:00 - 09:30 AM
Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home
DEC
5
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home
511 West Main Street
Waxahachie, TX 75165
(972) 937-2211
December 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Boze-Mitchell Funeral Home
