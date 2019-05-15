Virginia Moore LeJeune, 74, a retired school bus driver, a former cosmetologist, legal secretary and a longtime resident of Ventress, La passed away April 24th. She was no stranger to hard work and fought a good fight. She never met a stranger, would give you the shirt off her back and a good tongue lashing if she felt you needed it, and sometimes just for the hell of it. But beneath all of that was a kind, loving and supportive woman. She loved going to her grandsons sporting events, the granddaugh- ter's music recitals, travel, good food, casinos and anything LSU sports. She is preceded in death by her father Everette E Moore Sr, mother Mildred Bates Day, sisters Patsy Ruth Moore, Vicki Day and Carolyn Stafford, daughter Mildred Delaine Cooke Jarreau and stepdaughter Ester Lynn LeJeune. She is survived by her son Kurt LeJeune, grandson whom she raised Jason Paul Jarreau, brother Everette E Moore Jr "Buddy" and girlfriend Kim Brooks, sister Clyta Jenkins, stepson Billy Curtis LeJeune and fiancée Vickie Rush, Stepdaughters Delores Schexneider and husband Trae, Rose Gonzales and husband Ron. Grandchildren Tyler, Benjamin and Matthew LeJeune, Mary Major and Addison Schex-neider. Memorial service will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Florida Blvd May 18th. Visitation @ 9am with service @ 10am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to an organization that was of importance to her. Oxford House, Inc. 1010 Wayne Ave, Ste 300 Silver Spring, MD 20910. Please reference Virginia LeJeune Memorial Donation.