Virginia Noto Terito
1925 - 2020
Virginia Noto Terito, born in 1925, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at her home. She devoted her life to her family, her faith, volunteering at church and in the community. She was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge and a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church for over 70 years, she instilled core values and inspired her children, grandchildren, family, along with countless others. She was the loving and loyal wife of the late Albert A. Terito of 62 years. She is survived by her children Albert Thomas Terito and Janet Terito Phillips, sisters-in-law, Marie Dimaio Noto and Eileen Terito Hill, 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her parents Artina and Joseph Noto, sons Larry Joseph and Ronnie Paul Terito, son-in-law Dennis Paul Phillips, and grandson Latham Paul Terito. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Count St. Louis #1816, OLOM Alter Society and Sacinstians, Te Dansant Club, The Highnooners Luncheon and Circlettles Bowling League. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Monday, September 28 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, with the Rosary at 6:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 10:00AM at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church celebrated by Father Cleo Milano and Father Mike Moroney, followed by entombment in Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make Mass Intentions, Donations to Missions of Charity, 737 East End Blvd, -Baton Rouge, LA 70802-6306, St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry c/o OLOM Catholic Church or Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church Traditions of Tomorrow Campaign.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 26 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
SEP
28
Rosary
06:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
SEP
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
