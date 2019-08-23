(A Psalm of David – Psalm 23) "The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures; he leadeth me beside the still waters." Virginia is a native and lifelong resident of Baton Rouge. She was born on July 19, 1928, and passed away at St. Joseph Hospice at 6:46 p.m. on August 22, 2019 at the age of 91. Virginia, better known by many as "G", is survived by two of her daughters, Marilyn McDonald (George-deceased) and Diane Ponsano (Paul), and sons, Paul Fresina, Jr. (Patty) and Frank Fresina (Julie-deceased). She is also survived by six grandchildren, Curtis Fresina, Blake Fresina, Brandon Fresina, Johnathan Fresina, Dawn B. Babin (Brian), and Anthony Bonfanti, as well as one great-grandchild, Brendean Bonfanti. Virginia is preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul Fresina, Sr.; a daughter, Jeannette Fresina; a son-in-law, George McDonald; a daughter-in-law, Julie Terracina Fresina; as well as her parents, Frank Polozola and Mary Messina Polozola, and 5 brothers and 2 sisters. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Baton Rouge from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., by Father Milano. Burial will follow at Greenoaks Cemetery. Virginia's family would like to thank Dr. Joseph Cefalu, and the staff at St. Joseph Hospice and Capitol House Rehab. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Virginia's memory, to St. Joseph Hospice at 10615 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70809.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26, 2019