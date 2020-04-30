Virginia Ray Clark Gaines, 1919 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and resided at the Landmark South Nursing Facility, 18180 Jefferson Hwy, Rm 104, Baton Rouge LA, where she passed away peacefully on March 28th, 2020. "Jenny Ray", was born on 5/3/1936 in Baton Rouge, to the proud parents of Doris White, Clark & John Clark. She graduated from Southern University and went to work at Our Lady of Lake Medical Center where she retired after over 50 years of service as a dietary aid. She was a very loving and caring Mother and Grandmother and a very strong matriarch of our family. She was also a very active, dedicated and lifelong member of the Wesley United Methodist Church, where she faithfully served on many committees, including the Women's Usher Board. She survived by her husband of over 50 years - Sherwood S. Gaines who preceded her in death on 11/22/2016; her daughter Sherilyn Hayward and son-n-law Leroy Hayward Jr.; her son, Clifton E. Gaines and daughter –n-law Tiffanie Gaines; grandchildren- Lewald Gaines, Marlon Alcorn, Leroy Hayward III, Morgan D. Gaines, Clifton E. Gaines Jr. and Caleb F. Gaines. Great grandchildren- Trinity L Gaines and Elijah L Gaines. She will be buried at Winnfield Funeral Home Memorial Grounds; no service will be held. Let us remember Virginia Gaines (AKA) Momo - Jenny Ray; for her loving heart and leadership personality, we will miss her dearly as heaven has gained another Angel.

