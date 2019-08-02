Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Sue Allain. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM St. Aloysius Church 2025 Stuart Avenue Baton Rouge , LA View Map Funeral Mass 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM St. Aloysius Church 2025 Stuart Avenue Baton Rouge , LA View Map Memorial Gathering 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM St. Aloysius Parish Hall 2025 Stuart Avenue, Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Sue Allain, 67, died on August 1, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends in Baton Rouge, LA. She was born on January 18, 1952 in Lafayette, LA to Suzanne and Bryan Allain. She attended St. Joseph School in Jeanerette, LA and continued her education at USL in Lafayette, graduating in 1974 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. Virginia married Dr. Stephen Boudreaux and while living in New Orleans, she began her 30-year teaching career. Together, Virginia and Stephen shared three beautiful daughters and lived in Jeanerette where she enjoyed teaching kindergarten at Jeanerette Elementary School. In 1993, Virginia and her girls moved to Baton Rouge after her marriage to Dr. Michael Kadair. She found her teaching home at Most Blessed Sacrament and touched the lives of kindergarten students until she retired in 2013. Her indescribable zest for life, passion for crafts, writing, decorating, and creative thinking were an inspiration to all of those who knew her. Many of her former students have shared that she was the most memorable, fun-loving, energetic, kind, and colorfully accessorized teacher they had ever had. In addition to Virginia's love of teaching and devotion to her family, her other hobbies included traveling with family and friends, pokeno parties with fellow teachers, shopping, collecting and restoring antiques, decorating for holidays, wreath-making, Cajun dancing, and basking in the sun at Cypremort Point or her pool. Virginia's diagnosis of ALS in 2016 was the beginning of her battle with ALS and a test of her strength, determination, and faith. She learned to focus not on each physical loss, but on the blessings in her life that remained as her disease progressed. She continued to travel the world, enjoy her pool, and adapted to each loss, maintaining her creative abilities as long as possible. Above all else, Virginia's life was the purest example of an unwavering faith in God. She never doubted that He would take care of her, even in the seemingly impossible hard times. As Virginia once said, ALS was not in control and did not define her. Virginia is survived by her daughters and their spouses, Ann and Smokey Cook of Baton Rouge, LA, Laura and Tony Alfonso of Baton Rouge, LA, Ellen and Jonathan Bodin of Baton Rouge, LA; seven grandchildren; her mother, Suzanne Allain of Baton Rouge, LA; brothers and their spouses, Michael and Tena Allain of Coppell, TX, Randall and Natalie Allain of Mandeville, LA, David and Lisa Allain of Jeanerette, LA, and John Allain of Homestead, FL. She is preceded in death by her father, Bryan Allain, and her niece, Marie Allain. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all of those who so selflessly cared for our mother throughout her battle with ALS. Also, we would like to offer a heartfelt thanks to Hospice of Baton Rouge, the Oschner ALS Clinic, The LA/Miss Chapter of the ALS Association, and Sage Travel Agency for all of the special services provided to us. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at St. Aloysius Church, 2025 Stuart Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70808. Visitation 4:00-6:00 PM. Mass 6:00-7:00 PM. Reception at the St. Aloysius Parish Hall 7:00-9:00 PM. Pallbearers will be Virginia's beloved nephews. In honor of her favorite color and vibrant personality, please wear red. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association or Hospice of Baton Rouge. Virginia Sue Allain, 67, died on August 1, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends in Baton Rouge, LA. She was born on January 18, 1952 in Lafayette, LA to Suzanne and Bryan Allain. She attended St. Joseph School in Jeanerette, LA and continued her education at USL in Lafayette, graduating in 1974 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. Virginia married Dr. Stephen Boudreaux and while living in New Orleans, she began her 30-year teaching career. Together, Virginia and Stephen shared three beautiful daughters and lived in Jeanerette where she enjoyed teaching kindergarten at Jeanerette Elementary School. In 1993, Virginia and her girls moved to Baton Rouge after her marriage to Dr. Michael Kadair. She found her teaching home at Most Blessed Sacrament and touched the lives of kindergarten students until she retired in 2013. Her indescribable zest for life, passion for crafts, writing, decorating, and creative thinking were an inspiration to all of those who knew her. Many of her former students have shared that she was the most memorable, fun-loving, energetic, kind, and colorfully accessorized teacher they had ever had. In addition to Virginia's love of teaching and devotion to her family, her other hobbies included traveling with family and friends, pokeno parties with fellow teachers, shopping, collecting and restoring antiques, decorating for holidays, wreath-making, Cajun dancing, and basking in the sun at Cypremort Point or her pool. Virginia's diagnosis of ALS in 2016 was the beginning of her battle with ALS and a test of her strength, determination, and faith. She learned to focus not on each physical loss, but on the blessings in her life that remained as her disease progressed. She continued to travel the world, enjoy her pool, and adapted to each loss, maintaining her creative abilities as long as possible. Above all else, Virginia's life was the purest example of an unwavering faith in God. She never doubted that He would take care of her, even in the seemingly impossible hard times. As Virginia once said, ALS was not in control and did not define her. Virginia is survived by her daughters and their spouses, Ann and Smokey Cook of Baton Rouge, LA, Laura and Tony Alfonso of Baton Rouge, LA, Ellen and Jonathan Bodin of Baton Rouge, LA; seven grandchildren; her mother, Suzanne Allain of Baton Rouge, LA; brothers and their spouses, Michael and Tena Allain of Coppell, TX, Randall and Natalie Allain of Mandeville, LA, David and Lisa Allain of Jeanerette, LA, and John Allain of Homestead, FL. She is preceded in death by her father, Bryan Allain, and her niece, Marie Allain. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all of those who so selflessly cared for our mother throughout her battle with ALS. Also, we would like to offer a heartfelt thanks to Hospice of Baton Rouge, the Oschner ALS Clinic, The LA/Miss Chapter of the ALS Association, and Sage Travel Agency for all of the special services provided to us. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at St. Aloysius Church, 2025 Stuart Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70808. Visitation 4:00-6:00 PM. Mass 6:00-7:00 PM. Reception at the St. Aloysius Parish Hall 7:00-9:00 PM. Pallbearers will be Virginia's beloved nephews. In honor of her favorite color and vibrant personality, please wear red. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association or Hospice of Baton Rouge. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close