Virginia (Ginny) Theresa Michelli Aubert, age 85, died at home in Baton Rouge on June 20, 2019, after a brief illness. Ginny read the obituaries every day, so she will likely see this one, and her daughters hope she approves. Ginny was born in 1934, to parents Alphonse Michelli and Vivian Pourciau Michelli Carter, at their home in the Greenwell Springs area of Baton Rouge. She lived almost her whole life within two miles of that location. When Ginny was age 2, Alphonse died in a workplace accident, and that tragedy marked her forever. Ginny graduated from Central High School and remained lifelong friends with many of her classmates. At age 15, at her job in a dress shop in downtown Baton Rouge, Ginny met a coworker's brother; she went home that day saying, "I met the man I'm going to marry." Joseph Alibey (A.J.) Aubert Jr., whom she later called "my singing swabbie," was then a worldly Navy man of 21. At first he felt she was too young for him, but after some years they began courting. They married in 1953, and Ginny left her State job for domestic life. After the birth of their third child, she returned to paid work, in the offices of local furniture stores. She quit for good when her first grandchild was born. She went on to provide childcare for two granddaughters and later to help with two great-grandsons, showering upon them all the gift of unflagging unconditional love. A.J. and Ginny's courtship involved dancing, which they loved doing together for decades to come, and with skill that always attracted notice. A.J. did his own interpretation of the Lindy Hop, and Ginny was the only person who could follow his lead. A.J. loved to drive, and he and Ginny enjoyed traveling the country together. Both were lifelong Roman Catholics who found the Episcopal Church later in life. Ginny's love, kindness, compassion, generosity, and faith have been a model for many. Throughout her life, Ginny especially appreciated spending time with her extended family. A.J.'s death in 2013 hit Ginny hard. Besides A.J. and her parents, Ginny is predeceased by her three brothers: Warren Michelli, Norman (Mitch) Michelli, and Richard (Butch) Carter. She is survived by her children and their families: daughter Kathy Aubert Keller, son-in-law Danny Keller, granddaughter Katelyn (Katie) Keller Alar, and her husband John Alar; daughter Susan Kim Aubert, granddaughter Carly Shirk, and great-grandsons Nicholas and Zachary Shirk; daughter Keri Aubert, daughter-in-law Jakki Flanagan, and granddaughter Morgan Flanagan. The family is grateful for the tender care provided by St. Joseph Hospice. A private memorial service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending remembrances to (262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; www.stjude.org ) or the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank (10600 South Choctaw, Baton Rouge, LA 70815; www.brfoodbank.org ). Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 22 to June 24, 2019

