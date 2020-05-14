Sweet Jesus came to take our precious mama to be with Him in Heaven on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Virginia Rita Wintz was born to William and Vivian Landry Wintz in Carville, LA, on December 19, 1924. She was married on December 20, 1948, in the original St. Gabriel Catholic Church. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Isadore "Bubba" Contine, and two grandsons, Dustin and Shawn Contine. Virginia's life was one of unselfish love and devotion to her family. She had great faith, and she modeled her Catholic faith every day of her life. She was unfailingly sweet, compassionate and giving, rarely thinking of herself. She will be missed by so many! She leaves behind her brother Adrian Wintz, her five children: Don Contine and wife Denise, Mike Contine, Kaye Liles and husband Bill, Margie Holmes and husband Pete, and Lauren McGowan and husband Jim. Also, eight precious grandchildren: Blake, Drew, Lindsey, Shane, Emily, Trent, Sophie and Sadie. Virginia also loved her 14 great-grandchildren, with a fifteenth on the way! "Gawd Bless!" A graveside service will be held for her immediate family at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, on Friday, May 15, at 10:00 am. Donations may be made to St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 3625 LA 75, St. Gabriel, LA 70776.

