Virginia Wintz Contine
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sweet Jesus came to take our precious mama to be with Him in Heaven on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Virginia Rita Wintz was born to William and Vivian Landry Wintz in Carville, LA, on December 19, 1924. She was married on December 20, 1948, in the original St. Gabriel Catholic Church. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Isadore "Bubba" Contine, and two grandsons, Dustin and Shawn Contine. Virginia's life was one of unselfish love and devotion to her family. She had great faith, and she modeled her Catholic faith every day of her life. She was unfailingly sweet, compassionate and giving, rarely thinking of herself. She will be missed by so many! She leaves behind her brother Adrian Wintz, her five children: Don Contine and wife Denise, Mike Contine, Kaye Liles and husband Bill, Margie Holmes and husband Pete, and Lauren McGowan and husband Jim. Also, eight precious grandchildren: Blake, Drew, Lindsey, Shane, Emily, Trent, Sophie and Sadie. Virginia also loved her 14 great-grandchildren, with a fifteenth on the way! "Gawd Bless!" A graveside service will be held for her immediate family at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, on Friday, May 15, at 10:00 am. Donations may be made to St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 3625 LA 75, St. Gabriel, LA 70776.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Graveside service
10:00 AM
For Immediate family only - St. Gabriel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved