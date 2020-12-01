1/1
Vito Anthony Impastato
Vito Anthony Impastato, a native of Baton Rouge, LA, and a resident of Houston, TX, passed away on November 27, 2020 at the age of 60. Vito attended St. Thomas More Elementary and graduated in 1977 from Catholic High School in Baton Rouge. He received his Bachelor's degree in Business in 1981 from the University of Louisiana Lafayette. He was a successful self-employed home remodeler for many years. A loving son, brother, and father, Vito was a devout Catholic and an avid golfer, baseball and softball player and a big LSU fan! He was loved by many and always there as a friend and brother. While he struggled with depression for most of his life, he fought tirelessly to overcome and keep a smile on his face. He will be remembered fondly for his epic crawfish boils, infectious laugh, and his domination of the pool table. Vito is survived by three sons, Anthony, Vincent and Joseph Impastato; granddaughter, Blair Impastato; his mother, JoAnn Impastato; siblings, Jim Impastato, Phyllis Ansley, Peter Impastato, Grace Impastato, and Mary Jo (MJ) Impastato; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Fred J. Impastato and beloved grandparents. A visitation will be on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 445 Marquette Avenue, Baton Rouge, on Thursday, December 3, at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at St. George Catholic Church Cemetery at a later date. Pallbearers will be Anthony, Vincent, and Joseph Impastato, Jim and Peter Impastato, and Troy Leger. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mark Kirsch, Randall Hodges, Mark Zielinski, Ricky Lea, and Mike Pearson. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Gabriel Project at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Houston Texas GabrielProject/donate.

Published in The Advocate from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
DEC
3
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 399-4352
