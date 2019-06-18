|
|
Vivia B. Efferson, a resident of Baton Rouge and native of Holden, LA, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at the age of 100. She was born on July 8, 1918. Mrs. Efferson graduated from Holden High School in 1936 and attended Southeastern Louisiana University. She moved to Baton Rouge in 1943. She founded and operated Modern Shoe Store Inc. for 42 years. It was the first family shoe store in the first shopping center in Baton Rouge. She is survived by one son, John Mansfield Allen and wife, Nancy, granddaughter, Lea Anne Allen, grandson, Jason D. Allen, great-grandsons, Michael Allen Couvillion and Wyatt John Allen, step-children, General Bob L. Efferson USAF ret. and wife Cindy, Carolyn Jarreau and husband, Leon, and Blaine Efferson and wife, Cheri, step-grandchildren, LTC Michael Efferson USAF Ret., and wife Anne, LTC David Efferson USAF, and wife Jana, and Stephanie (Bryon) Bennett, and step great-grandchildren, Emmie, Catie, Camie, Guthrie, Bryce, Alexa Ryon, Vivianne Marie, Eli Gray, and Kory. Visitation will be Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 9:30am until the funeral service at 11:00am at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge. The interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 18 to June 20, 2019