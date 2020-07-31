My beautiful precious Aunt Vivan. No words can describe what you meant to me. I always looked up to you as not only my aunt, but a friend and someone who always have the best advice, whether it be for a broken heart, or for decorating. I will forever hold our memories in my heart and will forever miss you. I know that Heaven gained the most beautiful Angel when you arrived. I love you so much and will see you again someday.



Love always,

Jaime

Jaime Herrington

