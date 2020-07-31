Vivian Abiline Lambert Trabona, age 73, passed away peacefully July 29, 2020 in Covington, La. She was born January 14, 1947 in Independence, La. to Harrell and Audrey Faust Lambert. After graduating Amite High School, at the age of 18, she married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Nick Paul Trabona, on December 13, 1965. She also shared her love for her family as a wonderful mother and a loving and doting grandmother and great-grandmother. Vivian loved Christ and was a very active member in St. Helena Catholic Church. She had continuous faith in God's Word. At home "her chair" was surrounded by biblical study books and scripture. Vivian was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America. Vivian is survived by her husband, Nick Paul Trabona, son, John Kevin Trabona, daughter Nikole and husband Tommy Shane Blalock, grandsons, Kevin Scott Trabona, Kaleb Todd Trabona and Brittany Woods, 3 great-grandchildren, Jacelyn, Kaden and Charla Grace Trabona. Also survived by her siblings, sister Bonnie Travis, brothers Lanis, Richard "Dickie", Aubrey, Homer and Fred Lambert. Only surviving aunt, Mary Lambert Trabona. Predeceased by parents, Harrell and Audrey Faust Lambert. A mass in her honor will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at St. Helena Catholic Church, 122 South 1st Street, Amite, La. at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow the services at Saint Joseph Abbey Cemetery, 75376 River Road, Covington, La. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Full of Grace Ministry, 122 South 1st Street, Amite, La. 70422.McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.