Vivian Abiline Lambert Trabona
1947 - 2020
Vivian Abiline Lambert Trabona, age 73, passed away peacefully July 29, 2020 in Covington, La. She was born January 14, 1947 in Independence, La. to Harrell and Audrey Faust Lambert. After graduating Amite High School, at the age of 18, she married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Nick Paul Trabona, on December 13, 1965. She also shared her love for her family as a wonderful mother and a loving and doting grandmother and great-grandmother. Vivian loved Christ and was a very active member in St. Helena Catholic Church. She had continuous faith in God's Word. At home "her chair" was surrounded by biblical study books and scripture. Vivian was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America. Vivian is survived by her husband, Nick Paul Trabona, son, John Kevin Trabona, daughter Nikole and husband Tommy Shane Blalock, grandsons, Kevin Scott Trabona, Kaleb Todd Trabona and Brittany Woods, 3 great-grandchildren, Jacelyn, Kaden and Charla Grace Trabona. Also survived by her siblings, sister Bonnie Travis, brothers Lanis, Richard "Dickie", Aubrey, Homer and Fred Lambert. Only surviving aunt, Mary Lambert Trabona. Predeceased by parents, Harrell and Audrey Faust Lambert. A mass in her honor will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at St. Helena Catholic Church, 122 South 1st Street, Amite, La. at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow the services at Saint Joseph Abbey Cemetery, 75376 River Road, Covington, La. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Full of Grace Ministry, 122 South 1st Street, Amite, La. 70422.McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 31 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Helena Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
McKneely Funeral Home - Amite - Amite
110 E. Factory St.
Amite, LA 70422
(985) 748-7178
Memories & Condolences

7 entries
July 31, 2020
Nick and family I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers for all.
Lois Domiano
Friend
July 31, 2020
What a wonderful classmate. Vivian was always so very sweet and thoughtful toward everyone she encountered. She is now an angel in heaven watching over her beloved family and friends. Nick my heart goes out to you.
Cookie Currier Coxwell
Classmate
July 31, 2020
Our Hearst are sad. We have lost a great lady and friend!
George Ann Smith
July 31, 2020
I am sorry to hear of Vivian's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Mittie Rohner
Acquaintance
July 31, 2020
Nick and Family,

Glenn & I are so deeply saddened with your loss. Please know that you all will continue to be in our thoughts & prayers.
Lana Hutchinson
Friend
July 31, 2020
My beautiful precious Aunt Vivan. No words can describe what you meant to me. I always looked up to you as not only my aunt, but a friend and someone who always have the best advice, whether it be for a broken heart, or for decorating. I will forever hold our memories in my heart and will forever miss you. I know that Heaven gained the most beautiful Angel when you arrived. I love you so much and will see you again someday.

Love always,
Jaime
Jaime Herrington
Family
July 31, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Shirley & Mike Sullivan
Friend
