Vivian, age 71, went to her heavenly home on February 17, 2019. She was born in Albany and lived in Livingston all her life. Vivian enjoyed listening and dancing to good music. Most days she would find time to read her newspaper while working on the word search puzzles. Vivian enjoyed her family and friends by visiting over a cup of coffee, and cooking or baking goodies for them. Family cook-outs, multiple shopping trips, or weekend get-always to the Gulf Coast were all such a blessing to Vivian, her family, and her many friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Vivian is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Roy Ray Stewart; daughters, Theresa 'Renee' Stewart Foreman (George), Celeste Lorraine Stewart, Kayla Ann Stewart; son, Charles Allan Stewart (Cindy); grandchildren, Trevor Wade Foreman (Fiancé Brandy), Wyatt Allan Stewart (Randi); great-grandson, Peyton Smith; sisters, Lynn Beregi Courtney, Debbie Beregi Wheat; and brother, Jimmy Carter Beregi. Vivian is preceded in death by her parents, E.C. "Jimmy" Beregi, Eleanor Julia Fekete Beregi; sister, Janice Beregi Ward. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, Hammond, on Wednesday February 20, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Bro. Charles Ellzey will be officiating and interment will follow in Hungarian Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Condolences and other information are available online at www.thompsoncares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home.

12012 US 190

Hammond , LA 70401

Funeral Home Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Homes - Hammond

