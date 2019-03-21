Vivian Ann Going "Tut", 68, a native of Baton Rouge and a resident of Lawton, OK passed away on March 7, 2019. A celebration of her life will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 4525 Point Clair Road, St. Gabriel, LA with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM and Religious service for 11:00 AM. Burial at the Mount Bethel Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019