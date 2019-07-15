Vivian Bubrig Chiappetta, 87 passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019 at her home in Denham Springs, LA. She was born on September 2, 1931 in New Orleans and spent her early years in Burrwood, LA. Vivian was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, William J. Chiappetta, Jr.; son, William J. Chiappetta, III; and parents, John and Myrtle Bubrig. She is survived by her daughter, Judith Ann; son, Michael (Joanne); grandchildren, Mary (Steven), Clare (Ryan), Michael, John-Paul, Nicholas, and Faith; sister, Beverly Machella (Mateo); and brother, Jay Bubrig. Vivian was a devout Catholic who devoted her life to being a homemaker and caregiver. She also shared in her husband's diaconate ministry visiting the sick in nursing homes and hospitals in St. Bernard Parish. Since 2005, she was in active ministry at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denham Springs after relocating from St. Bernard Parish. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will continue at Immaculate Conception Catholic in Denham Springs, LA on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. Entombment will follow at St. Roch Cemetery #2 in New Orleans. The family would like to offer special thanks to Hospice in His Care, especially Julie Smith, Booker Baskin, Lisa Davis, Maurine Chaplain, Samantha Causey, Melinda Mayeaux, Wanda Franklin, and Joanne Chiappetta for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations to defray the cost of the funeral expenses.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 15 to July 18, 2019