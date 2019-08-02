Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian Cedotal Giroir. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vivian Cedotal Giroir, 90, a native and resident of Paincourtville, LA, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, August 5, 2019 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Paincourtville, LA. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am at the church followed by burial in the church cemetery. She is survived by her children, Jan G. LeBlanc (Daniel), Victoria G. Sanchez, Hartense G. Rivere (Rubin); sons-in-law, George King, Sr., Harvey Rivere; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Murphy J. Giroir; daughters, Nelwyn G. King, Donna G. Rivere; parents, Leonard Cedotal and Victoria Domingue Cedotal; brothers, Oneil Cedotal, Aubin Cedotal, Oliver Cedotal, Hayward Cedotal; sister, Olivia C. Rivero; son-in-law, Daniel J. Sanchez; granddaughter, Jenna LeBlanc; great-granddaughter, Karsey King. Thanks to Dr. Keith Landry, Cardinal Hospice, longtime caregiver, Mary Soco, as well as friends and relatives. Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Vivian Cedotal Giroir, 90, a native and resident of Paincourtville, LA, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, August 5, 2019 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Paincourtville, LA. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am at the church followed by burial in the church cemetery. She is survived by her children, Jan G. LeBlanc (Daniel), Victoria G. Sanchez, Hartense G. Rivere (Rubin); sons-in-law, George King, Sr., Harvey Rivere; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Murphy J. Giroir; daughters, Nelwyn G. King, Donna G. Rivere; parents, Leonard Cedotal and Victoria Domingue Cedotal; brothers, Oneil Cedotal, Aubin Cedotal, Oliver Cedotal, Hayward Cedotal; sister, Olivia C. Rivero; son-in-law, Daniel J. Sanchez; granddaughter, Jenna LeBlanc; great-granddaughter, Karsey King. Thanks to Dr. Keith Landry, Cardinal Hospice, longtime caregiver, Mary Soco, as well as friends and relatives. Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close