Vivian Cedotal Giroir, 90, a native and resident of Paincourtville, LA, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, August 5, 2019 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Paincourtville, LA. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am at the church followed by burial in the church cemetery. She is survived by her children, Jan G. LeBlanc (Daniel), Victoria G. Sanchez, Hartense G. Rivere (Rubin); sons-in-law, George King, Sr., Harvey Rivere; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Murphy J. Giroir; daughters, Nelwyn G. King, Donna G. Rivere; parents, Leonard Cedotal and Victoria Domingue Cedotal; brothers, Oneil Cedotal, Aubin Cedotal, Oliver Cedotal, Hayward Cedotal; sister, Olivia C. Rivero; son-in-law, Daniel J. Sanchez; granddaughter, Jenna LeBlanc; great-granddaughter, Karsey King. Thanks to Dr. Keith Landry, Cardinal Hospice, longtime caregiver, Mary Soco, as well as friends and relatives. Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5, 2019