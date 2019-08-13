Vivian Landry Robillard, a native of LaBarre, La and resident of New Roads, La., she passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Lakeview Manor Nursing Home at the age of 89. She was a longtime employee of Bergeron's Pecan's, member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and Adoration Chapel. She is survived by her daughter, Mona LeBlanc and husband Ronald, Donna Matherne and husband Jim; son, Ricky Robillard; sister-in-law, Lorraine Guillot; grandchildren, Brad LeBlanc, Brooke Lacassin, Jimmy Matherne, Derrick and Dustin Robillard; nine great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ivy Robillard Jr.; parents, Robert and Odile Landry; brothers, Lawrence Landry Sr., Robert Landry Jr. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Roads from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Entombment will follow at False River Memorial Park Mausoleum. Services will be conducted by Rev. Pat Broussard. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Eric Lacassin and Jonathan Barnes. Special thanks to Lakeview Manor Nursing Home, especially the nursing and aide staff of Wing C.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2019