Vivian Marie Mix LeJeune 97, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was a native and resident of New Roads. She is survived by one daughter, Judy Long; two sons, Stephen LeJeune (Judi) and David LeJeune; one brother, Earl Mix; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ruffin LeJeune; Sr., one daughter, Katheryn Necaise; one son Ruffin LeJeune, Jr.; parents, Lelio Mix, Sr. and Ida Fabre Mix; two brothers, Lelio Mix, Jr. and Edwin Mix; two sisters, Mary Porche Bueche and Ida Lee Kent. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at St. Mary of False River Catholic Church in New Roads from 9:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial in the church at 10:00 am. Burial to follow at False River Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 24 to June 26, 2019