Vivian McWilliams "Ann" McKinsey
Vivian McWilliams "Ann" McKinsey entered into eternal rest at St. Joseph's Carpenter House on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was a 66 year old native of Zachary, Louisiana and a resident of Baker, Louisiana; attended Northwestern Elementary and High Schools; 1972 graduate of Zachary High School; graduate of Southern University and A&M College; and retired from Louisiana State Office of Family Support. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, religious services will be private. Survivors include her mother, Daisy McWilliams; siblings, Jessie Berry, Evelyn and Clifton McWilliams (Shelia); nieces, Trenille Courtney Kelly (Lloyd), Erin Riley Francone (Brian) and Clarissa McWilliams; nephew, Clifton Clarence McWilliams; longtime companion, Rev. John C. Miller, Jr.; Godchildren, Cardell Johnson, Zoe Francone and Cameron Jerome McWilliams; other relatives and friends; preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray McKinsey; and father, Clarence McWilliams. She was a member of Mt Pilgrim B.C where she served on the Intermediate Usher Ministry, Sunday School Women's Adult Class #2; Sisterhood and as a V.B.S staff member. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
