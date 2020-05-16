Vivian "Bit" Nell Jones Bonano, 72, passed peacefully Thursday, May 14, 2020 at her home in Denham Springs, LA. Vivian was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and loved to spend time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew her. She is survived by her devoted husband, Jimmy P. Bonano; children, Bobbie B. Adamski (Mark), Michelle B. Underwood (Dean), Jennifer L. Bonano, and Jimmy P. Bonano, Jr.; grandchildren, Brittany Underwood, Joshua Underwood, Emily Roe, Steven Adamski, Jacqueline Chaney, Jonathan Adamski, Sarah Underwood, Christina Adamski; great grandchildren, Colton Underwood, Blaire Wilson, Rylie Wilson, Isabella Chaney; sisters, Sue A. Monk, Sharon Gay Carroll; sisters-in-law, Carol Shaffer, Maria Catha, and Jackie Moran; brothers-in-law, David Catha and Sam Moran; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Vivian and Lloyd Botts; parents, George P. Jones and Bobbie N. Botts Jones; brother, Loy P. Jones; brothers-in-law, Alvin Shaffer and Raymond G. Bonano; father and mother-in-law, Jim and Josephine Bonano. A private service will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs with burial following on the grounds of Resthaven Garden of Memories, Baton Rouge, LA. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 16 to May 17, 2020.