Vivian Schmidt Newton, a resident of Roseland, LA, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Hood Memorial Hospital in Amite, LA. She was born July 15, 1960 in Mc Comb, MS and was 59 years of age. She was a long time active member of First Baptist Church of Roseland. She taught math at Oak Forest Academy for 20 years and was a part time postal clerk until her paralysis 16 years ago. She continued to tutor students in her home which she loved dearly. Her faith in God gave her the strength to overcome her obstacles in life and to continue showing the love of God to others. Her grandson, Zander, was her pride and joy. She is survived by her husband, Bert Newton; daughter, Natalie Newton; grandson, Zander Monteleone; mother, Jean Schmidt; 3 sisters, Betty Robinson and husband, Joseph, Gail Hearn and husband, Nelson and Joan Stamps and husband, Tim; numerous nieces and nephews; special friend and caregiver, Melissa Dyson; special friend, Samuel Smith. Preceded in death by her father, Richard E. Schmidt; brother, Eddie Schmidt; sister-in-law, Anne Ellzey and husband, Jerry. Visitation at First Baptist Church of Roseland from 10:00 AM until religious services at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 9, 2019. Services conducted by Rev. Rick Elder and Rev. Vann Windom. Interment will be held at Hollywood Cemetery, Mc Comb, MS. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2019