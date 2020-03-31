Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Viviane Marie Boutaine Verde. View Sign Service Information Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 (225)-775-1991 Send Flowers Obituary

Viviane Marie Boutaine Verde, 80 years old, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She entered this world on June 1, 1939, born to Lucienne Migeon and Raymond Boutaine, in Verdun, France. She was a beautiful woman inside and out and will be missed by many. Viviane is survived by her son, Randal Verde and girlfriend, Michelle Sumral; daughter, Monica Verde; granddaughters, Heather Binder and husband, Robert, and Olivia Verde; like a grandson, Jesse Sumral; great granddaughter, Viviane Claire Binder; fur grand dog, Gigi; special friends, Katy Knaps, Tammy Danna, Patsy and Jack Mullen, Gary Greenlee, and Gordon White; step-brother, Peter and wife, Beryl Bowling; nephews, Pat, John, Tommy & David Perrone; niece, Toni Reed; and cousins, Andre', Frederic, and Laurent Boutaire. Viviane is preceded in death by her husband, Marion "Sonny" Verde, father, Raymond Boutine; mother and stepfather, Lucienne B. Bowling and Thomas Bowling; and nephew, Steve Perrone. The family would like to thank all of her caregivers with Superior/Modern Home Health and Hospice, along with a special thanks to Kayla, Donna, and Brandi. A private graveside service will be held at this time. A celebration of life for Viviane Verde will be held at a later date for family and friends. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020

