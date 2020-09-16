1/1
Vonnie "Sis" Byers
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vonnie "Sis" Byers, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away at her home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the age of 88. She was born on March 24, 1932, in Bedico, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Lawrence S. Byers and Mary Jenkins Byers. Vonnie graduated from Ponchatoula High School and went on to Business College in Baton Rouge. She was a resident of Baton Rouge most of her life where she worked for the LFA for over 30 years and was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Vonnie is survived by her daughter, Monica Watson, sister-in-law, Barbara Byers, nephew, Gregory Byers (Terri), niece, Angela Riley, great nephew, Ryan Byers (Casey), great nieces, Courtney Flowers (Johnny) and Brianna Riley, great great nieces, Cadyn and Jolene, and her fur baby, Baby. In addition to her parents, Vonnie was preceded in death by her brother, Terril S. Byers, baby sister, Lillie Byers, and nephew, Glenn Byers. The family would like to express their gratitude to Vonnie's compassionate caregivers, Lisa Rodney and Ms. D, as well as the caring staff of Bridgeway Hospice. Family and friends will be received at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 100 W. Magnolia St., Ponchatoula, Louisiana 70454 on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. A funeral service will be held at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home - Ponchatoula on Friday at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Morse Cemetery in Bedico, Louisiana. Face masks are now mandatory to attend any visitation or service at the funeral home. Thank you for your cooperation. Contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America at www.dementiasociety.org. An online guestbook is available at www.harrymckneely.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Harry McKneely & Son - Ponchatoula
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Service
11:00 AM
Harry McKneely & Son - Ponchatoula
Send Flowers
Interment
Morse Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory
2000 N Morrison Blvd
Hammond, LA 70401
(985) 345-5801
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved