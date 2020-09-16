Vonnie "Sis" Byers, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away at her home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the age of 88. She was born on March 24, 1932, in Bedico, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Lawrence S. Byers and Mary Jenkins Byers. Vonnie graduated from Ponchatoula High School and went on to Business College in Baton Rouge. She was a resident of Baton Rouge most of her life where she worked for the LFA for over 30 years and was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Vonnie is survived by her daughter, Monica Watson, sister-in-law, Barbara Byers, nephew, Gregory Byers (Terri), niece, Angela Riley, great nephew, Ryan Byers (Casey), great nieces, Courtney Flowers (Johnny) and Brianna Riley, great great nieces, Cadyn and Jolene, and her fur baby, Baby. In addition to her parents, Vonnie was preceded in death by her brother, Terril S. Byers, baby sister, Lillie Byers, and nephew, Glenn Byers. The family would like to express their gratitude to Vonnie's compassionate caregivers, Lisa Rodney and Ms. D, as well as the caring staff of Bridgeway Hospice. Family and friends will be received at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 100 W. Magnolia St., Ponchatoula, Louisiana 70454 on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. A funeral service will be held at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home - Ponchatoula on Friday at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Morse Cemetery in Bedico, Louisiana. Face masks are now mandatory to attend any visitation or service at the funeral home. Thank you for your cooperation. Contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America
at www.dementiasociety.org.
