Vontray Dwayne Dorsey a native of Baton Rouge, died Monday, February 24, 2020. He was 37 years old. Visitation at Now Faith COGIC 4350 Prescott Crossover on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 10:00 a.m. Interment Hope Cemetery, He is survived by his wife Christie H. Dorsey, mother Clara D. Anthony, father Gregory Hayes, two sons Jermaine Taylor and Vontray Wiley, one daughter Trayvianna Haynes, two stepsons Ty'Varius Haynes and Dexter Ricard, Jr., step-sister Miranda Louding, step-father Isiah Anthony. He was preceded in death by a sister Keianna Dorsey. Arrangements entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin St.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020