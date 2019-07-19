A resident of Greensburg, LA, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at his home. He was born August 12, 1933 in Greenlaw, LA and was 85 years of age. He is survived by his daughter, Shelia Anderson; 2 sons, Gary Blades and James Allen Blades; 2 sisters, Evelyn Glenn and Pearline Coker; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Rita Dunn Blades; his mom, Annie Rhodes Blades; his dad, Vernie Red Blades, Sr.; 1 son, Brian Scott Blades; and 1 daughter, Rebecca Blades. Interment was held at Kedron Cemetery, Amite, LA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clarity Hospice. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
