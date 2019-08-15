Vyron L. White

Guest Book
  • "My Deepest Sympathy and Condolences To His Family "
    - Jennifer Tolliver
  • "Vyron was always ready to share a smile and a chuckle. He..."
    - Dawn Davis
  • "Sending love, prayers and words of comfort during this..."
    - Carlita Babineaux
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. "
    - Jennifer Gueho
Service Information
Lawson - Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home - Gonzales
511 W. Tobey Ave.
Gonzales, LA
70737
(225)-647-2780
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Pilgrim Calvary MBC
11453 Highway 73
Geismar, LA
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
First Pilgrim Calvary MBC
11453 Highway 73
Geismar, LA
Obituary
Vyron L. White, age 63, a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake-Baton Rouge. Visitation will be held at First Pilgrim Calvary MBC, 11453 Highway 73, Geismar, LA on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 10 AM to 11 AM. Funeral will begin at 11 AM. Pastors Fred and Betty Guerin of Joy Ministry, Baton Rouge, LA will be officiating. Burial will follow at Campus #2. Survived by his wife Ruth Mouton White, 2 daughters Madison White, Baton Rouge, LA and Chateryl Washington, Atlanta, GA; 1 sister Karen Johnson (Edgar), Prairieville, LA and a host of relatives and friends. Lawson-Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home, 511 W. Tobey Ave., Gonzales, LA in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019
